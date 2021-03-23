Nesterov notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Senators.

Nesterov had the secondary helper on Johnny Gaudreau's third-period tally. The 27-year-old Nesterov has just three helpers through 24 games, but they've all come within his last five outings. The Russian rearguard's recent success on the scoresheet could keep him in the lineup more often going forward.