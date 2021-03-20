Nesterov posted an assist, four blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
Nesterov made his first appearance since March 11 -- the Russian blueliner spent three games as a healthy scratch while Oliver Kylington played on the third pairing. The 27-year-old Nesterov set up Matthew Tkachuk's goal just 1:19 into Friday's game. It was Nesterov's second assist in 22 games this year. He's added 18 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and 10 PIM in a limited role.
