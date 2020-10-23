Nesterov agreed to terms on a one-year, $700,000 contract with Calgary on Friday, per PuckPedia.

Nesterov will make his return to the NHL for the first time since 2016-17 when he played for the Lightning and Habs. During his absence, the 27-year-old blueliner spent three years with CSKA Moscow in the KHL, for which he registered 14 goals and 46 assists in 136 contests. With Calgary, Nesterov will likely have to beat out Oliver Kylington and Alexander Yelesin for a spot in the lineup and could still spend some time observing from the press box.