Nesterov has no points in 13 appearances.

The Russian blueliner joined the Flames on a one-year contract in October to provide defensive depth. Nesterov won a third-pairing job in training camp -- he's often been partnered with top prospect Juuso Valimaki. The 27-year-old Nesterov has a minus-3 rating, eight shots on goal, nine hits and seven blocked shots this year. He didn't play in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks, instead sitting as a healthy scratch while Connor Mackey made his NHL debut. Nesterov will likely maintain a better part of a timeshare whether he faces competition from Mackey or Oliver Kylington over the course of the rest of the season.