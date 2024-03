Okhotyuk was traded to Calgary by San Jose on Friday in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round selection.

Okhotyuk is currently stuck in a 14-game goal drought during which he's registered one assist and 18 shots while adding 34 hits and 17 blocks. Even with the move to the Flames, the blueliner is far from a lock for the lineup, especially with Calgary having already added Joel Hanley and Daniil Miromanov (not injury related) via waivers and a trade, respectively.