Zadorov posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Zadorov kept the puck in on a clearing attempt, then set up Mikael Backlund's second goal of the game. Three of Zadorov's four points this season have come in the last four games. The big defenseman has three goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, 36 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 11 contests overall. He should continue to see an expanded role while both Chris Tanev (upper body) and Michael Stone (undisclosed) are unavailable.