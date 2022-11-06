Zadorov scored a goal on two shots, levied five hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Zadorov has scored twice in the last three games. His tally Saturday ultimately forced overtime, earning the Flames their first standings point since Oct. 25. The defenseman has three goals, 17 shots on net, 34 hits, seven blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 10 contests. With injuries piling up on the Flames' blue line, Zadorov could take on a top-four role for a while, though he remains mostly a defensive presence.