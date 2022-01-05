Zadorov notched an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Zadorov helped out on Blake Coleman's goal midway through the first period. The 26-year-old Zadorov has two assists in his last three outings. The Russian blueliner doesn't add much on offense -- he's picked up six points, 49 hits, 23 blocked shots and 33 shots on net in 24 contests this season. He'll remain in a third-pairing role and could occasionally face competition from Michael Stone for playing time.