Zadorov logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

Zadorov has two goals and an assist over the first four games of January. The 27-year-old defenseman typically doesn't put up offense at such a strong rate -- he's more of a physical, third-pairing presence. He's up to 10 points, 72 shots on net, 93 hits, 46 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 42 outings overall.