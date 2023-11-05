Zadorov posted an assist, two blocked shots, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.
Zadorov missed Wednesday's game versus Dallas while attending to a family matter. He was back in his usual third-pairing role Saturday, and he earned an assist as one of his shot attempts was tipped home by Yegor Sharangovich early in the third period. Zadorov snapped a three-game drought with his third helper of the campaign. He's yet to score a goal while adding 15 shots on net, 20 hits, nine blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 10 appearances.
