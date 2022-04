Zadorov notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Zadorov had the secondary helper on the first of Johnny Gaudreau's two goals in the game. Zadorov has earned three assists in his last two outings, but that burst of production likely won't last long. He's at 19 points, 100 shots on net, 169 hits, 67 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 68 contests.