Zadorov played through cracked ribs during the playoffs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Zadorov was still able to play in all 12 playoff games, racking up three assists, 32 hits, 24 PIM and 13 blocked shots. The 27-year-old had a career-best 22 points with 181 hits, 106 shots on net and 77 PIM in 74 regular-season outings. A pending free agent, Zadorov is unlikely to see more than a third-pairing role regardless of where he signs for 2022-23.