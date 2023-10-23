Zadorov logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Zadorov got on the scoresheet for the first time since Opening Night with the secondary assist on Yegor Sharangovich's second-period goal. Through six outings, Zadorov has two assists, nine shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-6 rating. He'll likely see an increase in ice time over the duration of Rasmus Andersson's four-game suspension, which began Sunday.