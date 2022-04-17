Zadorov logged two assists, three shots on goal, three hits, a plus-3 rating and two PIM in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Coyotes.

Zadorov's 100th career point came on an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Zadorov then got to No. 101 pretty quickly, as he set up Elias Lindholm later in the frame. He's mainly more of a physical presence -- Zadorov reached the 100-point mark in his 478th game during his ninth campaign. The blueliner is at 17 points, 167 hits, 98 shots on net, 65 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 67 outings this season.