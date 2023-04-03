Zadorov scored a goal in a 5-4 win over Anaheim on Sunday.

Zadorov broke a slump of 12 straight games during which he failed to tally a goal and was limited to just one assist. He has 10 goals and 16 points in 77 outings this season. The 27-year-old defenseman has never been a major offensive threat, posting a career high of 22 points in 2021-22, but Zadorov does have 78 PIM, 165 hits and 73 blocks this year.