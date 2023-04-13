Zadorov recorded a hat trick on five shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Zadorov scored all of the Flames' goals in their season finale. Prior to this contest, he'd never had a multi-goal game in his career. The 27-year-old blueliner finished 2022-23 with a career-high 14 tallies but fell one point short of matching last year's 22 after notching just seven assists this season. The big defenseman added 130 shots on net, 174 hits, 80 PIM and a plus-10 rating, finding some success as a physical shutdown defender.