Zadorov logged an assist, three hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Zadorov has earned helpers in consecutive contests for the first time this season. He set up a Dillon Dube goal in the second period that got the Flames on the comeback trail. Zadorov is up to four helpers with 23 hits, nine blocked shots, 15 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 11 appearances. He remains a fixture on the Flames' third pairing.