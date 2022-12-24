Zadorov logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Zadorov snapped a 17-game point drought when he helped out on a Michael Stone goal in the first period. In that span, Zadorov had 34 hits, 22 blocked shots and 16 PIM, providing some grit while his offense was cold. The 27-year-old will never be confused with any of the NHL's scoring greats -- he's at seven points, 60 shots on net, 86 hits, 39 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 35 contests as a physical presence on the third pairing.