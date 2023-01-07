Zadorov scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Zadorov has scored in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He took a Trevor Lewis pass and blasted a shot in from the point -- there was just enough traffic that Semyon Varlamov couldn't get a good read on it. Zadorov's six goals put him one shy of his career high, and he's at nine points, 69 shots, 92 hits, 43 blocked shots, 39 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 40 outings.