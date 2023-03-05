Zadorov is stuck in a 13-game point drought.

Zadorov's last contribution on offense was a goal Jan. 27 versus the Kraken. The 27-year-old defenseman has collected 30 hits, 12 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a minus-3 rating during his slump. With the Flames' top-four defensemen all healthy, Zadorov is playing on the third pairing, which limits his ability to contribute. He's at 13 points, 93 shots on net, 142 hits, 65 blocked shots, 58 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 63 outings.