Zadorov was one of six Calgary players designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday.
Zadorov is pointless in his previous nine contests during which he has registered 26 hits, seven shots and six blocks while averaging 15:42 of ice time. Even with the league's postponement of the Flames' next three games, Zadorov should be expected to miss some time after his placement in the protocols.
