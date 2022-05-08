Zadorov posted an assist, six hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Zadorov picked up his first postseason point since he picked up three goals and two assists in 15 playoff outings with the Avalanche in 2019-20. The 27-year-old has also checked in with physical play, earning 10 hits and four PIM in three playoff contests this year. He's a fixture on the Flames' third pairing, so Zadorov's place in the lineup should be fairly secure.