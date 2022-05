Zadorov notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Zadorov had a lead pass to Mikael Backlund, who then set up Andrew Mangiapane's go-ahead goal at 10:38 of the third period. While limited to a third-pairing role, Zadorov's been effective at what's expected of him -- physicality and defense. He has two assists, five shots on net, 14 hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through five playoff contests.