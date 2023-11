Zadorov posted an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

Zadorov saw 20:30 of ice time Tuesday, his third-highest mark of the season, and the first time he's been over 20 minutes in a close game. The 28-year-old recently requested a trade, with playing time being a major factor in that decision. He's up to six points, 22 shots on net, 26 hits, 14 PIM, 12 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 14 outings.