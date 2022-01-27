Zadorov posted an assist, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zadorov set up Andrew Mangiapane's tally in the second period, which gave the Flames a 2-0 lead. With a goal and two assists in his last two games, Zadorov is on a rare surge of offense. The Russian blueliner has just nine points with 74 hits, 43 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 31 contests overall. He'll likely continue to play on the third pairing, but don't expect his scoring to stay at this level for long.