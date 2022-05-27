Zadorov notched an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Zadorov ended his six-game point drought by setting up a Calle Jarnkrok tally in the second period. In the postseason, Zadorov logged three helpers, 21 shots, 32 hits, 13 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-2 rating. The 27-year-old enjoyed a career year with the Flames with 22 points, 181 hits, 77 PIM and a plus-11 rating as a fixture on the third pairing. He'll be an unrestricted free agent this summer if the Flames choose to let him walk.