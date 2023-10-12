Zadorov posted an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Zadorov set up MacKenzie Weegar's first-period tally. It's unlikely Zadorov comes anywhere near repeating his 14-goal 2022-23 season, but he's reached the 20-point mark in each of the last two years. With Oliver Kylington (personal) again out of action, Zadorov could see some second-pairing usage as a physical shutdown defenseman. The 28-year-old had 21 points, 174 hits, 80 PIM and 130 shots on goal last year.