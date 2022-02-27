Zadorov logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Wild.

Zadorov set up his defense partner Erik Gudbranson on the Flames' third tally in the first period. With five helpers in his last nine games, Zadorov is making a positive impact from a third-pairing role. The 26-year-old blueliner is up to 14 points, 61 shots on net, 107 hits, 38 PIM and a plus-7 rating in 44 outings overall. He last reached the 14-point mark in 2018-19, and his career high is 20 points in 77 contests in 2017-18.