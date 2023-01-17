Zadorov scored a goal on two shots and logged four hits in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Predators.

Zadorov continues to chip in offense at a better rate than usual -- he has three goals and an assist through seven games in January. His blast Monday was all the Flames could put behind Juuse Saros in the narrow loss. Zadorov has matched his career high with seven goals, and he's added four assists, 77 shots on net, 99 hits, 48 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 45 appearances.