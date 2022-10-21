Zadorov scored a goal on two shots, logged six hits and added four PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.

Zadorov's third-period tally got the Flames within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. The 27-year-old defenseman has posted a plus-2 rating, eight PIM, 13 hits and seven shots on net to go with his one goal through four contests. He moved up to the second pairing Thursday with Noah Hanifin (undisclosed) out. Zadorov's physical and low-scoring style is better suited for the third pairing, which is where he'll end up when Hanifin's healthy again.