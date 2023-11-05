Zadorov (personal) is in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Kraken, Brendan Parker of Flames TV reports.
Zadorov missed Wednesday's game versus the Stars due to a family matter. That matter has apparently been resolved enough for the defenseman to rejoin the team. Look for Zadorov to play in a third-pairing role alongside recent call-up Nick DeSimone.
