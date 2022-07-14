Zadorov (ribs) signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Flames on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Zadorov was allowed to test free agency, but he decided to remain with the Flames. His $3.75 million cap hit is the same as it was last year. He put up 22 points and 181 hits as a physical third-pairing defenseman in 2021-22. The 27-year-old will need a new defense partner after Erik Gudbranson joined the Blue Jackets on a four-year deal -- Juuso Valimaki or Connor Mackey will likely get a chance on the Flames' third pairing.