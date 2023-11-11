Zadorov scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zadorov made waves in a couple of ways Friday. He scored the second-period marker that sparked the Flames' comeback, only for Kevin Weekes of ESPN to report after the game that the defenseman has requested a trade out of Calgary. The 28-year-old is seemingly unhappy with being stuck on the third pairing. He's produced a goal and four helpers to go with 17 shots on net, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 12 contests in 2023-24.