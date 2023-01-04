Zadorov scored a goal on three shots in the Flames' 3-2 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.
Zadorov opened the scoring for Calgary with a shot in the slot to tie the game at 1-1. This goal marked his fifth of the season and gives him eight points in the 2022-23 campaign. The Russian defender will continue to be a defensive presence in the Flames' top-six defensive core.
