Zadorov logged an assist and two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Zadorov has two points through eight games in March, though that's still better than the goose egg he posted in February. The assist was his first since Jan. 23. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 15 points, 103 shots on net, 150 hits, 67 blocked shots, 62 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 69 outings.