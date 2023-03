Zadorov contributed a goal in Calgary's 5-4 win over Dallas on Monday.

Zadorov brought his 13-game scoring drought to an end. He has nine goals and 14 points in 64 contests this season. The 27-year-old defenseman has never recorded more than 22 points in a campaign, but he does have 60 PIM, 142 hits and 67 blocks in 2022-23.