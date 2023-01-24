Zadorov logged an assist, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Chris Tanev (undisclosed) left the game in the first period, and Zadorov was able to fill the void effectively. The 27-year-old even chipped in an assist on Nazem Kadri's second-period tally. Zadorov has three goals and two helpers through 10 games in January, and he may be on track for more ice time if Tanev is forced to sit out with the injury. Zadorov has 12 points, a plus-14 rating, 105 hits, 78 shots on goal, 51 blocked shots and 43 PIM through 48 appearances.