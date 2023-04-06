Zadorov had a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.
Zadorov rounded out his stat line with four shots and three hits, making the most of his 16:04 TOI. The physical defenseman has contributed some offense to Calgary's playoff push, lighting the lamp in two of the last three games to bring Zadorov up to a career-high 11 goals.
More News
-
Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Ends 12-game goal drought•
-
Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Sends assist•
-
Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Snaps 13-game scoring slump•
-
Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Goes quiet on offense•
-
Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Tallies late in first period•
-
Flames' Nikita Zadorov: Strong effort in increased role•