Zadorov scored a goal, logged five hits, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Zadorov's tally came late in the first period, and it stood as the game-winner. He's scored half of his career-best eight goals over the last 12 games while adding a pair of assists in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to 14 points, 80 shots on net, 112 hits, 53 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 50 contests overall, and he should continue to see increased usage while Chris Tanev (undisclosed) is out.