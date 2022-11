Zadorov scored a goal on two shots, added seven PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Kraken.

Zadorov had a goal and a fight, as he dropped the gloves with Jamie Oleksiak in the first period before scoring in the second. Through eight contests, Zadorov has picked up two goals from his spot on the third defense pairing. He's added 15 PIM, 22 hits, 13 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. He might help in formats that reward toughness, but most fantasy managers won't need his services.