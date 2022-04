Zadorov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Mikael Backlund won a faceoff, and Zadorov didn't wait long to fire in a shot from the half-wall. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal and three assists in his last five outings as he continues to thrive in a third-pairing role. For the season, he's at four tallies, 20 points, 103 shots on net, 175 hits, 71 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 71 contests.