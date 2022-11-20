Zadorov scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged four hits in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

Zadorov was in on the Flames' first two goals of the game. His helper was his first power-play point since the 2017-18 campaign -- he's rarely utilized with the man advantage since his strengths are in the defensive zone. The 27-year-old is up to four goals, two assists, 37 shots on net, 51 hits, 15 blocked shots, 21 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 17 contests this year. Due to injuries on the Flames' blue line, Zadorov has absorbed top-four minutes for much of November.