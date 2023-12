Hanifin posted an assist, three hits and four PIM in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Hanifin has opened December with three assists over five games. The 26-year-old Hanifin is up to five goals, nine helpers, 49 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 17 hits and a minus-2 rating through 28 appearances. With Chris Tanev (undisclosed) leaving Monday's game early, Hanifin will likely be asked to take on a bit more defensive responsibility if his usual partner misses time.