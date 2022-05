Hanifin notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Hanifin made a couple of good keep-ins at the blue line on a second-period power play. Eventually, he got the puck to Elias Lindholm, who got the Flames on the board. Through 11 playoff contests, Hanifin's struggled to show the same quality he did in the regular season. The American blueliner has three helpers, 35 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-8 rating.