Hanifin produced a shorthanded assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Hanifin was ice-cold to begin the year, but he's earned a goal and three assists in his last five games. That accounts for all of his offense this season, but it's good to see him get back to being a productive two-way defenseman. He's added 40 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating in 13 appearances.