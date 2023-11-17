Hanifin scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Hanifin extended Calgary's lead to 3-1 in the final minute of the second period, working his way in from the point before beating Casey DeSmith with a far-side shot. Hanifin hasn't picked up an assist since he tallied four in the first three games of the season, though he now has three goals in his last six contests. He's up to seven points (three goals, four assists) with 22 blocked shots and 12 hits while averaging 22:45 of ice time through his first 16 games this season.