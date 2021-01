Hanifin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hanifin has a helper in each of the last two games. The 24-year-old blueliner has added nine shots on goal, a plus-4 rating and four PIM through five contests overall. In standard fantasy formats, Hanifin doesn't score enough to be considered, but he's a well-rounded defenseman in a second-pairing role that could help in deeper formats.