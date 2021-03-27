Hanifin registered a pair of assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Hanifin had the secondary tally on Milan Lucic's power-play goal and Matthew Tkachuk's even-strength tally, both in the third period. The 24-year-old Hanifin has perhaps benefited most by the Flames' hiring of Darryl Sutter as head coach -- he has collected five points in his last nine contests. For the season, the Massachusetts native has 10 points, 64 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 35 games.