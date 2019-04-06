Flames' Noah Hanifin: Back in the lineup
Hanifin (rest) will return to action Saturday against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames gave Hanifin the night off Monday against the Kings and Wednesday against Anaheim, but he'll use Saturday's season finale as an opportunity to get dialed in for postseason play. The 22-year-old American will skate with Travis Hamonic on Calgary's second pairing against Edmonton.
