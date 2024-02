Hanifin posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Hanifin had a defensive blunder on one of the Sharks' goals. He partially made up for it by assisting on Mikael Backlund's second-period tally. With a goal and four assists over five games since the All-Star break, Hanifin is emerging as a solid fantasy option. the 27-year-old defenseman is up to 30 points, 103 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-11 rating through 54 contests overall.